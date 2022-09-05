Thane: Two injured after house ceiling plaster collapses (Representative Image) |

Two persons were injured after their house ceiling plaster fell on them in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, civic officials said.

The victims were sleeping in their apartment located in a ground-plus-four storey building in Budhaji Nagar when the ceiling plaster collapsed around 5 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Local firemen, RDMC team and police rushed to the spot and provided assistance.

A 22-year-old man and a woman aged 27 suffered injuries. They have been admitted to the Kalwa civic hospital for treatment, the official said.

The building where their flat is located is about 30 years old, he said. The apartment's power supply has been disconnected as a precautionary measure, he added.