Thane: Two deaths occur of 20 swine flu cases within 48 hours; 14 dengue cases still active

FPJ/Abhitash Singh

Thane is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of patients with diseases like dengue, malaria, and swine flu. The number of swine flu patients in the district has gone up to 20, while 14 dengue patients are active, creating an atmosphere of concern.

Out of 20 swine flu cases, two have lost their lives.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is taking various measures, and the Thane civic chief has appealed to the citizens to take care of themselves.

TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma said, "We started a number of intensified activities, such as fogging and spraying. A team is also dispatched from the TMC in the area where dengue patients are found. We are spreading awareness among the citizens. The civic body has appealed and given instructions to the citizens not to store water in open water storage, i.e., old tires, coolers, tanks, and drums, because dengue mosquitoes breed in open and stagnant water."

Sharma added, "As dengue mosquitoes bite during the day, especially women and children, need to be more careful and stay safe. All private medical teams have been instructed by the TMC to report such patients immediately to the civic body as a countermeasure to the increasing swine flu in Thane."

"When such patients are found, a team of the Municipal Corporation immediately goes to the patient's house and starts the work of contact tracing. The affected patient is treated with medicine tablets through Urban Help. An isolation ward has been prepared at Parking Plaza Jumbo Facility Center at Majivada in Thane for swine flu patients. Even if no monkeypox patients have been found in Thane, an isolation ward will also be prepared for them at the parking plaza jumbo facility in order to save them from all these diseases. "

Shirjit Shinde, Medical Health Officer, TMC said, "Currently, 20 cases of swine flu have been detected in Thane. Therefore, to stop the spread of it social distancing, using masks, washing hands and keeping the surroundings clean are necessary. Also, if one is experiencing cold, cough, body ache, fever, vomiting one should immediately go to the nearest government hospital for examination."