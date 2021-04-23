Thane: Two COVID-19 positive inmates from Aadharwadi jail flee hospital in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: Two inmates from Aadharwadi jail in Kalyan who tested positive covid-19 fled away from Tata Amantra Hospital, a COVID centre in Bhiwandi. The Kongaon police in Bhiwandi have registered a case and have started the search operation to trace the accused.
The two inmates identified as Gazi Jaffri (25) and Qurshid Shaikh (33) are among the 30 inmates who tested positive on April 19. They were shifted to Thane civil hospital and were denied admission over shortage of bed. Later, they were taken to Don Bosco school and temporary covid centre in Kalyan but were denied admission again. After seven hours, they were admitted at Tata Amantra hospital a covid-center in Bhiwandi.
The police said the incident took place during the wee hours of Friday at 3 am. "The duo were undergoing treatment for covid-19 on the 15th floor in the hospital. They used the bathroom window to flee away. Removing the glass of the bathroom they moved out and using the drainage pipes they got down and ran away. Both of them were accused in housebreaking and theft cases and were lodged in Aadharwadi jail," said a police officer.
The Kongaon police in Bhiwandi have registered a case under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code. "We have registered a case after the two run away from the 15th floor. Search operation to trace them is going on," said Ganpat Pingale, senior police inspector, Kongaon police station.
Sources from the jail claim that the 30 inmates were guarded by a police team from the Thane commissionerate. And four of them are held responsible for the inmates fleeing away. Now action will be taken against them for not keeping a watch on the inmates. Also, as they fled away from the bathroom window the police were not able to get any CCTV footage of them.