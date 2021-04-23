Thane: Two COVID-19 positive inmates from Aadharwadi jail flee hospital in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: Two inmates from Aadharwadi jail in Kalyan who tested positive covid-19 fled away from Tata Amantra Hospital, a COVID centre in Bhiwandi. The Kongaon police in Bhiwandi have registered a case and have started the search operation to trace the accused.

The two inmates identified as Gazi Jaffri (25) and Qurshid Shaikh (33) are among the 30 inmates who tested positive on April 19. They were shifted to Thane civil hospital and were denied admission over shortage of bed. Later, they were taken to Don Bosco school and temporary covid centre in Kalyan but were denied admission again. After seven hours, they were admitted at Tata Amantra hospital a covid-center in Bhiwandi.

The police said the incident took place during the wee hours of Friday at 3 am. "The duo were undergoing treatment for covid-19 on the 15th floor in the hospital. They used the bathroom window to flee away. Removing the glass of the bathroom they moved out and using the drainage pipes they got down and ran away. Both of them were accused in housebreaking and theft cases and were lodged in Aadharwadi jail," said a police officer.