Thane: Two children killed in separate road accidents

Accident | Representative Photo

Two children, aged 5 and 11, were killed in separate road accidents on Friday in Bhiwandi. In one incident, a five-year-old boy riding pillion with his father on a two-wheeler was thrown off in front of a tempo on being hit by the latter. Raosaheb Khedekar, a resident of Madhav Park in Kalher, was riding with his wife and two children, including the victim Shaurya, when he lost balance on being hit by the left wheel of the tempo. The tempo driver was later arrested.

In the second incident, 11-year-old Pranav was riding pillion with his mother Dr Malvika Debata near St. Xavier’s School at Ghodbunder Road when a cement mixer hit them from behind. Pranav was thrown off the two-wheeler and crushed by the mixer. The driver of the cement mixer truck fled the spot and a manhunt for him is underway.

