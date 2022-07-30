e-Paper Get App

Thane: Two brothers attacked in broad daylight, one killed

The police suspect business dispute could be the trigger behind the murderous attack.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 09:08 AM IST
Two contractors brothers, Ganesh and Tushar Gunjal, were attacked by chopper, stick and pistol in broad daylight by two assailants in Ambernath on Friday afternoon, resulting in the death of one of them while the other is being treated for grievous injuries.

The deceased brother, Tushar, died when he was shot by pistol by the accused when he came to save his brother, Gunjal. The attack was captured by CCTVs and the police have scrutinsed the footage to identify the wanted assailants for nabbing them.

The police suspect business dispute could be the trigger behind the murderous attack. The alleged killers fled from the spot in their car.

The attack took place around 2pm today near Abhay Radiant Mart, under the Shivaji Nagar police station's jurisdiction. Ganesh was admitted to a hospital and the police sources said his condition was 'critical'. After the attack there is a tense situation and also an atmosphere of terror has spread among the people.

Sachin Gunjal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) informed, " At around 2pm on Friday, July 27 under Shivaji Nagar police station jurisdiction near Abhay Radiant Mart, two people attacked on Ganesh Gunjal. When Tushar Gunjal, brother of Ganesh Gunjal, came to save him, the accused, Shankar Shinde fired once from his pistol on Tushar Gunjal, which led to his death on the spot."

The DCP said, "The second accused, Nepali alias Rocky, attacked on both the brother with chopper. After attacking the brothers, and killing one of them, both the accused ran away from the spot on their car. The incident has been captured in CCTV. We have formed four teams to arrest the accused. Crime branch team is also parallelly investigating the case."

