e-Paper Get App

Thane: Two awards for Thane Smart City project

Thane Smart City project CEO Sandeep Malvi announced as a most popular Smart City CEO in the country by Smart Cities Council of India

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
FPJ/Abhitash Singh

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)'s Thane Smart City Limited won the award in the mobility solution category, and Thane Smart City Limited chief executive officer (CEO) Sandeep Malvi was named the country's most popular CEO out of 100 smart city CEOs.

The award was presented at the National Smart Urbanization Conference, which was recently held at the Hotel Sahara International in Mumbai and was sponsored by Corey Gray, chairman of the Australian company LVX Global, and Pratap Padode, founder and executive director of the Smart Cities Council India.

CEOs, senior officers, and a number of project consultants from other smart cities around the nation, including Maharashtra, were present on this occasion.

Sonia Sethi, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, reviewed Maharashtra's performance under the Smart City Mission and informed the audience about the ambitious projects that the Maharashtra government is working on.

On behalf of the central government, the state government, and the Thane Municipal Corporation, a number of projects are being carried out in Thane city by TMC. Numerous initiatives are in the works under the direction of TMC commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Special smart city projects are awarded annually through the Smart Cities Council India, an organisation that supports the central government's smart cities aim. This time, Thane Smart City won first place in the "Mobility Solutions" category for a variety of projects for the year 2022. Additionally, the CEO receives recognition each year as the 100 smart cities' most popular CEO in the nation. The winner of this award is determined by online vote.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiThane: Two awards for Thane Smart City project

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai update: Govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 yrs of age in all state...

Mumbai update: Govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 yrs of age in all state...

Over 13,000 schools write to PM Modi accusing Karnataka govt of corruption

Over 13,000 schools write to PM Modi accusing Karnataka govt of corruption

Navi Mumbai: Sharan Sankul Charitable Society organizes 'Shravan Sandhya'

Navi Mumbai: Sharan Sankul Charitable Society organizes 'Shravan Sandhya'

Amit Shah inaugurates NIA office in Raipur, pitches for strengthening law, improving conviction rate...

Amit Shah inaugurates NIA office in Raipur, pitches for strengthening law, improving conviction rate...

'Loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup hurt us': Rohit Sharma on facing arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2022,...

'Loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup hurt us': Rohit Sharma on facing arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2022,...