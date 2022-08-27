Thane: Two awards for Thane Smart City project

FPJ/Abhitash Singh

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)'s Thane Smart City Limited won the award in the mobility solution category, and Thane Smart City Limited chief executive officer (CEO) Sandeep Malvi was named the country's most popular CEO out of 100 smart city CEOs.

The award was presented at the National Smart Urbanization Conference, which was recently held at the Hotel Sahara International in Mumbai and was sponsored by Corey Gray, chairman of the Australian company LVX Global, and Pratap Padode, founder and executive director of the Smart Cities Council India.

CEOs, senior officers, and a number of project consultants from other smart cities around the nation, including Maharashtra, were present on this occasion.

Sonia Sethi, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, reviewed Maharashtra's performance under the Smart City Mission and informed the audience about the ambitious projects that the Maharashtra government is working on.

On behalf of the central government, the state government, and the Thane Municipal Corporation, a number of projects are being carried out in Thane city by TMC. Numerous initiatives are in the works under the direction of TMC commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Special smart city projects are awarded annually through the Smart Cities Council India, an organisation that supports the central government's smart cities aim. This time, Thane Smart City won first place in the "Mobility Solutions" category for a variety of projects for the year 2022. Additionally, the CEO receives recognition each year as the 100 smart cities' most popular CEO in the nation. The winner of this award is determined by online vote.