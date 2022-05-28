Thane: Tribunal asks BEST to pay Rs 13 lakh compensation to kin of bus accident victim

Photo: Representative Image

In an order passed on May 19, the Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has ordered the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to pay Rs 13.21 lakh compensation to the family of a 20-year-old victim who lost his life in 2017 in a road accident in Seawoods at Navi Mumbai involving a bus operated by BEST.

M M Walimohammed, a MACT member ordered the BEST to pay a compensation of Rs 13 lakhs to the claimants within two months along with the interest at the rate of seven per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim.

The victim's mother Mina Vasant Patil (51), and elder brother Vivek Vasant Patil (30), are the claimants and both are the residents of Adai Village in Panvel tehsil of Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Advocate Sambhaji Kadam, the counsel for the claimants told the tribunal that when the accident occurred on December 19, 2017, when the victim, Niraj Patil (20), was going towards Seawoods in Navi Mumbai on his bike. "A BEST coming from Seawoods suddenly took a turn and Patil lost control of his bike and hit the bus. The victim fell down and suffered grievous injuries in the incident and died later," said the advocate.

Kadam further said, "Niraj Patil was working in a water supply agency as a contract employee and his salary was Rs 12,000 per month. Soon after the death of Niraj Patil, his mother and elder brother filed the claim and submitted that due to the death of Niraj Patil they had suffered a loss of estate, love and affection."

MACT heard the arguments from both sides and found that the BEST driver was at fault and ordered the BEST at that time to pay the compensation which also includes Rs 15,000 for loss of love and affection and Rs 10,000 for funeral expenses.