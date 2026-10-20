Thane Tree Collapse: Two-Wheeler Rider Severely Injured, 3 Vehicles Damaged In Vartak Nagar

Emergency teams cleared a fallen tree on Pokhran Road No. 1 in Vartak Nagar after a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and three vehicles were damaged | File Photo

Thane, October 20, 2026: A major tree collapse was reported on Pokhran Road No. 1 in Vartak Nagar, Thane (West), on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a two-wheeler rider severely injured and damaging three vehicles.

The incident occurred near Runwal Plaza Tower, close to Corus Tower and opposite Dosti Rental on Corus Road. Emergency services were alerted after receiving an official control room message at 16:41 hrs on October 20, 2026.

Tree Snaps Midway And Falls On Road

A tree located within the premises of Runwal Plaza Tower snapped midway and collapsed onto the adjoining road. The falling trunk and branches hit two parked four-wheelers alongside the road and struck a two-wheeler passing by at the time of the incident.

Three Vehicles Damaged In Incident

The following vehicles were damaged in the incident:

Honda Shine Two-Wheeler (MH 04 LJ 0459): Owned by Mahesh Babu Dhuri. The vehicle sustained severe damage, and the rider suffered major injuries.

Skoda Kylaq Four-Wheeler (MH 48 DD 5585): Owned by Shahid Ahmad. The vehicle suffered extensive structural damage.

Hyundai i20 Four-Wheeler (MH 04 GU 4370): Ownership is currently unknown. The car sustained minor damage.

Rider Suffers Severe Head And Facial Injuries

The injured rider was identified as Mahesh Babu Dhuri, 47, a resident of Room No. 11, Sai Saburi Building, Sawarkar Nagar, Thane.

Dhuri sustained severe injuries to his head, face and hands. He was immediately rushed to Dr Anant Waybase OrthoTrauma Center on Pokhran Road No. 1, Thane, where he is undergoing emergency medical treatment.

Emergency Teams Clear Fallen Tree

Upon receiving the alert, a joint emergency response team promptly arrived at the scene, including:

Police personnel from Vartak Nagar Police Station.

Officers and firefighters from the Thane Fire Brigade, deployed with one rescue vehicle and one emergency vehicle.

Staff from the Disaster Management Cell, equipped with one pickup vehicle.

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Using specialised equipment, fire brigade firefighters and disaster management personnel cleared the fallen tree trunk and debris, restoring normal traffic flow along the busy stretch.

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