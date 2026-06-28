Thane Traffic Police Equipped With Emergency Trauma Kits To Improve 'Golden Hour' Survival Chances | file photo

Thane: In a major boost to regional road safety and emergency medical response, the Rotary Club has provided advanced Emergency Trauma Kits to the Thane Traffic Police. The initiative, titled "Sadak Suraksha – Jeevan Raksha" (Road Safety – Life Protection), is designed to deliver immediate on-site first aid to accident victims during the crucial 'Golden Hour'—the first hour after a traumatic injury when prompt medical intervention is most likely to prevent fatalities.

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The emergency trauma and rescue kits were officially handed over to all 18 traffic divisions functioning under the Thane Police Commissionerate. This collaborative district grant project saw active participation from a network of Rotary Clubs across Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, and Bhiwandi, led in partnership with law enforcement.

Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Thane Traffic), highly commended the initiative, terming it a vital step forward in strengthening road safety and immediate emergency medical support.

Specialized Lifesaving Equipment

The newly deployed trauma kits are packed with specialized medical supplies designed to stabilize patients before an ambulance arrives. The inventory includes:

Tourniquets & Hemostatic Gauze: Critical for controlling severe, rapid blood loss and hemorrhaging.

Chest Seals & Pressure Dressings: Designed to treat deep puncture wounds and maintain torso stability.

Trauma Shears & Hypothermia Blankets: Used for quickly exposing wounds for treatment and maintaining the victim's core body temperature to prevent shock.

With these specialized tools, traffic police officers—who are almost always the first responders at the scene—will now be equipped to handle complex emergencies. This includes severe bleeding, high-impact falls, head and spinal injuries, bone fractures, as well as penetrating wounds from stabbings or shootings.

"Immediate treatment during the 'Golden Hour' is the single most critical factor in reducing road accident fatalities. Empowering our traffic personnel on the ground with these tools will undoubtedly save lives."

— Rotary Club Representatives