Thane: Traffic movement on Gandhari bridge in Kalyan resumes

The Gandhari bridge in Kalyan which was close for traffic movement on Monday night after the authorities found cracks on it pillars resumed on Tuesday. The authorities carried an inspection on Tuesday who declared it safe for traffic movement and claims it can be repaired with moving traffic.

The Gandhari bridge, which connects Kalyan town to the Mumbai-Agra highway was closed on Monday night at 9 pm. The bridge that develop cracks is nearly 20-year-old bridge, built over the Ulhas river and it stretches from Kalyan (West) to National Highway No.3 at Padgha check post.