Thane Traffic Chaos: Political Protests & High-Profile Delegations Bring City To A Standstill Amid Rising Tensions | X - kirantare

Thane, October 29, 2026: Traffic in key arterial zones and central corridors of Thane came to a near standstill on Thursday following back-to-back political demonstrations and high-profile visits across the city.

Protests at Tembhi Naka Cause Central Gridlock

The major traffic disruption began when supporters from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction staged a demonstration near the Tembhi Naka area to condemn objectionable remarks made against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The gathering drew large numbers of office-bearers, MLAs, corporators, and workers arriving from across Thane and Mumbai.

As the crowds expanded, the city’s traffic management collapsed across crucial commercial hubs and intersections. Key transit zones—including Thane Railway Station area, Court Naka, Bazaar Peth, and Jambli Naka—experienced prolonged gridlock lasting for nearly 3 to 4 hours through the afternoon. Office commuters, students, and local residents faced severe delays and inconvenience throughout the day.

Blockades at Ghodbunder Road and Demonstration near CP Office

Adding to the city-wide transit struggle, traffic was severely thrown off gear along the crucial Ghodbunder Road. The corridor had already witnessed an extensive 7-hour overnight blockade stretching into the morning hours as local agitators blocked major stretches.

The situation intensified further in the afternoon around 3:00 PM, when Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut arrived in Thane to meet the family of late Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar and subsequently visit the Thane Police Commissioner's office.

Accompanying the high-profile delegation, hundreds of party activists gathered outside the Thane Police Commissionerate, leading to a demonstration while the leaders met top police officials to demand swift legal action. The demonstration and movement of leaders caused an additional 2 to 3 hours of heavy vehicular congestion along surrounding routes, leaving local traffic police struggling to regulate vehicle movement well into the evening.

Voices from the Ground

Rajesh Patil, a daily commuter trapped near Jambli Naka:

"It usually takes me ten minutes to reach the station, but today I was stuck near Jambli Naka for over an hour. The political gathering blocked the entire road, and there was no clear traffic diversion in place to ease the movement."

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Sneha Deshmukh, a college student stranded near Court Naka:"We had important lectures to attend, but our bus remained completely stranded near Court Naka due to the massive crowd. It is extremely frustrating when political agitations bring public transport to a standstill."

Anil Sawant, a commuter traveling along Ghodbunder Road:"Ghodbunder Road was already congested for nearly 7 hours overnight, but with high-profile visits and sudden protests, the stretch near the Commissionerate turned into a complete bottleneck. What should have been a 20-minute drive took nearly two hours."

An on-duty local traffic police officer:"With simultaneous political gatherings at Tembhi Naka and a large crowd assembling outside the Police Commissioner’s office during the delegation’s visit, vehicle pressure increased exponentially. While our team attempted to divert traffic through alternative routes, the sheer volume of vehicles on arterial roads severely hampered transit."

Overall, traffic police managed the situation using ad-hoc manual diversions and real-time route clearing until normal movement was gradually restored late in the evening.

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