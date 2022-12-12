Thane: Tractor driver held for crushing 8-yr-old girl to death

Representative Image | File

Thane: An 8-year-old school girl lost her life on Saturday morning when a tractor crushed her from behind when she was returning home from school at Arjunali in Shahapur area in Thane district, a police officer from Shahapur police station said.

Shahapur police station Police Inspector Rajkumar Upase said, “On Saturday morning Harshala Vishe was going home on the Canal road of Arjunali village when a tractor coming from behind hit her, killing her on the spot.”

“When the girl died the tractor driver ran away from the spot. The villagers rushed to the Shahapur police station and said that they will not take custody of the body unless the tractor driver is arrested. Our officer tracked down the tractor driver Deepak Tupe (30) and registered a case against him under the relevant IPC Sections and Motor Vehicles Act,” he added.

The Arjunali villagers took possession of Harshala’s body only after the driver was arrested.

Truck knocks down pilgrims on foot to Shirdi

Four pilgrims going to Shirdi Saibaba temple on foot were knocked down by an unidentified vehicle near Kalambe village in Shahapur area of Thane district late on Saturday night and were reported to have sustained injuries, according to a police officer from Shahapur police station.

“Four devotees were participating in the Palkhi which was going from Panvel to Shirdi. The incident took place in Atgaon village when a truck driver knocked them down. One person reported to be seriously injured has been admitted to a private hospital in Panvel. Three others also injured in the accident have been admitted to a private hospital and are reported to be out of danger,” Shahapur station Police Inspector Rajkumar Upase told FPJ,

“We have booked the truck driver and have given him notice. We are also investigating the case and registered a case against the truck driver for negligence driving under Motor Vehicles Act,” he said.

