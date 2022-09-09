Thane: TMT, TMC to begin pass distribution centre at Anand Nagar depot

e-Paper Get App
Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, September 09, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
File Photo

Thane: A pass distribution centre is being set up in Anand nagar depot of Thane Municipal Transport (TMT). The city's civic body, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), is also involved in the project.

The pass distribution centre is expected to begin from September 12 and will be open from 10 am to 4pm.

The centre was opened to convenience the residents of Ghodbunder road. The TMC administrator and chief, Dr Vipin Sharma and TMT chairman Vilas Joshi appealed to all the passengers from Ghodbunder Road to take advantage of the service.

Speaking to media, Joshi said, "Presently, TMC has a pass distribution centre at Shivaji Nagar (B Cabin) where concessional passes, student passes, senior citizen identity cards, and etc are issued. But, reaching the centre is difficult for those living near Ghodbunder road and there was a demand from passengers and so we did."

