e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: TMT bus up in flames at Lokmanya Nagar bus depot, fire brigade rushes to spot; watch visuals

Thane: TMT bus up in flames at Lokmanya Nagar bus depot, fire brigade rushes to spot; watch visuals

One Fire vehicle is present at the spot and work for extinguishing the fire is currently going on.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
TMT bus catches fire at Lokmanya Nagar bus depot, | Dharmesh Thakkar
Follow us on

Thane: A Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus caught fire at Lokmanya Nagar bus depot in Lokmanya Nagar, Thane (West). The incident took place around 5:30 pm, according to the incident information received by the Disaster Management Room. Jawahar Bagh Fire Station reported the incident.

While the bus was up in flames, the TMC regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team reached the spot with one Pickup Vehicle and Fire Brigade personnel. One Fire vehicle is present at the spot and work for extinguishing the fire is currently going on.

(This is a developing story)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 men try to steal manhole lid in Juhu, flee in auto after being spotted; video surfaces

Mumbai: 2 men try to steal manhole lid in Juhu, flee in auto after being spotted; video surfaces

Mumbai: 6 months after MVA's collapse, Girish Mahajan says, 'It was BJP’s mission to split Shiv...

Mumbai: 6 months after MVA's collapse, Girish Mahajan says, 'It was BJP’s mission to split Shiv...

Mumbai: Two glass window cleaners dead after hydraulic lift trolley falls from 15th floor of Avighna...

Mumbai: Two glass window cleaners dead after hydraulic lift trolley falls from 15th floor of Avighna...

Thane: TMT bus up in flames at Lokmanya Nagar bus depot, fire brigade rushes to spot; watch visuals

Thane: TMT bus up in flames at Lokmanya Nagar bus depot, fire brigade rushes to spot; watch visuals

Pregnant cow slips into open manhole in Bhayandar, rescued by fire brigade with help from locals

Pregnant cow slips into open manhole in Bhayandar, rescued by fire brigade with help from locals