Thane: TMT bus up in flames at Lokmanya Nagar bus depot, fire brigade rushes to spot; watch visuals

TMT bus catches fire at Lokmanya Nagar bus depot, | Dharmesh Thakkar

Thane: A Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus caught fire at Lokmanya Nagar bus depot in Lokmanya Nagar, Thane (West). The incident took place around 5:30 pm, according to the incident information received by the Disaster Management Room. Jawahar Bagh Fire Station reported the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the bus was up in flames, the TMC regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team reached the spot with one Pickup Vehicle and Fire Brigade personnel. One Fire vehicle is present at the spot and work for extinguishing the fire is currently going on.

(This is a developing story)