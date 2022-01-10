Thane: TMC starts booster dose for health care and front line workers, senior citizens above 60 years

The Thane Municipal Corporation starts booster dose for senior citizens, health care and frontline workers. The boosters dose was eligible for citizens who had completed 39 weeks or nine months after taking the second dose.

Naresh Mhaske, Mayor of TMC had visited the different vaccination centres, where the booster dose was started. Mhaske said the booster dose was available at 53 different centres across Thane. "Eligible citizens including senior citizen above 60 years, health care and front line workers should take the benefit of the drive. Citizens can register themselves on the cowin.in app or directly walk-in at the vaccination centre to get the booster dose. We received good response from the senior citizens who came forward to take the booster dose on the very first day," he added.

Mhaske further added even after the citizens had taken two dose and additional booster dose. They should wear mask, follow social distancing, wash hands regularly and avoid going to crowded places. "In the present situation wearing mask is important for their health. And citizens should not roam around without wearing mask," added Mhaske appealing citizens to come forward and take the vaccination dose. "Citizens who have not taken a single dose should not believe on rumors and take the dose as a responsible citizens. Vaccination has no bad impact on the health," added Mhaske.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 08:09 PM IST