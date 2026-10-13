Thane TMC Proposes ₹10 Lakh Financial Aid For Families Of Two Young Girls Who Drowned In Jogila Lake | File photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced financial assistance totaling ₹10 lakh—₹5 lakh each—to the grieving families of two young girls who tragically drowned in Jogila Lake, located within the Uthalsar ward committee limits.

The proposal was granted administrative approval by the Municipal Commissioner on October 7, 2026, and has now been tabled before the General Body for final approval.

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The Tragic Incident

The unfortunate incident occurred on September 25, 2026, at Jogila Lake within the TMC limits. Two young girls—Gangi Kami (7) and Bhagwati Kami (4)—lost their lives due to drowning. The tragical loss sent shockwaves of grief throughout the entire locality.

Both families belong to economically underprivileged backgrounds and rely on daily wage labor to make ends meet. The untimely death of their young daughters left them in deep emotional distress alongside severe financial hardship.

Humanitarian Aid and Demands

Following the tragic incident, local corporator Sudhir Kokate informed civic authorities and requested immediate financial relief for the affected families. Shiv Sena Group Leader and Corporator Pawan Kadam also formally wrote to the Municipal Commissioner, urging the civic body to grant ₹5 lakh to each family on humanitarian grounds.

Taking note of these requests, the TMC’s Pollution Control Department drafted the financial assistance proposal from a humanitarian perspective. Following the commissioner’s approval, the proposal has been placed before the General Body meeting to secure final administrative and financial sanction.

The aid will be disbursed from the provisions available under the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Department.