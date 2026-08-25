Thane TMC Launches Citywide Pothole Repair Drive To Ensure Safer, Smoother Roads Ahead Of Ganeshotsav | File photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated a targeted campaign to repair potholes and maintain road quality across the city ahead of the upcoming Ganeshotsav festival.

​The civic body is prioritizing key arterial roads, routes leading to major Ganesh pandals, immersion procession paths, and heavy-traffic corridors.

​"Our priority is to ensure smooth and safe transit for all devotees and citizens during Ganeshotsav. We are working round the clock to repair critical stretches and bottleneck areas, and field teams remain on high alert to handle any fresh road damage within 24 hours." — Prashant Songra, TMC City Engineer

​Recognizing the surge in vehicular movement and foot traffic during the festival, TMC officials have directed all concerned departments to expedite road restoration. Civic supervisors are tasked with inspecting both the quality and durability of the repair work. Additionally, field officers have been instructed to monitor road conditions continuously throughout the festival to address new defects immediately.

​24-Hour Resolution Guarantee

​The administration has established a protocol to resolve reported road damage within 24 hours of notice. "Inspections are being conducted regularly across city roads. Once a pothole is reported by citizens or field teams, repair crews are deployed to fix it within 24 hours," stated Prashant Songra.

​TMC has urged residents to report road hazards or infrastructure concerns directly to the civic administration via its official portal.