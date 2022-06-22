Thane: TMC chief unveils publication of disaster management plan and certified procedures contact book | Twitter/@ANI

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Dr Vipin Sharma on Wednesday, June 22 unveiled the publication of the disaster management plan and certified procedure (SOP) 2022 contact booklet of TMC.

The civic chief has appealed to the Thanekars that in case of any emergency situation during the monsoon this year they should call the toll-free, helpline and mobile number of the disaster management cell.

The disaster management plan and certified procedures (SOP) 2022 contact booklet has been prepared by TMC giving priority to Disaster Management. This booklet contains special information about the work to be done by various departments of the corporation before and after the disaster. The booklet also includes the updated contact numbers of all the concerned departments as well as the officials for immediate help in case of any disaster in the city.

Dr Sharma during the unveiling said that this information will be informative to the people's representatives, officials of the corporation, various departments, government agencies, NGOs and citizens. This booklet will definitely be useful for all citizens to overcome the disaster.

The TMC has also implemented the pre-monsoon works with proper planning and strict implementation. The entire system is equipped for the monsoon period. Based on the experience of the last 15 years, TMC has prepared a disaster management plan for 2022 and certified procedure (SOP) 2022, contact booklet and in coordination with people's representatives, officials, various departments, government agencies, NGOs and citizens to resolve possible disasters through pre-disaster planning expressed Dr Vipin Sharma.

In case of emergency, citizens should call toll-free - 1800 222 108, helpline - 022 25371010 and 7506946155. Meanwhile, two additional contact numbers have been newly added by Thane Municipal Corporation.