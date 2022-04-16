Thane: TMC chief inspects beautification & developmental works in Lokmanya- Savarkar Nagar area

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma on Saturday, April 16, 2022, inspected various developmental and beautification works in various parts of Lokmanya Nagar and Savarkar Nagar in Thane and instructed all the concerned department officials to see that the pending works get completed immediately.

Thane civic chief inspected road repairs, gutters, footpaths and beautification in the area. He ordered his officials to see the Beautification of all the area under the Lokmanya-Sawarkar Nagar area ward, accommodation of banks and big shops of Pokhran Road 2 in the beautification plan, planting trees in between the dividers on the roads, to take regular action against illegally parked vehicles, arranging P-1 and P-2 parking in Shastri Nagar area.

Sharma further instructed the officials to look into the beautification of road walls, beautification through painting, immediate opening of another health centre in this ward committee, painting on dividers and grills, involvement of private schools in city beautification activities through painting, water issues, minor repairs of schools and all necessary parks in the area.

The TMC chief also checked the development of Hollywood Theme Park in the Lokmanya-Sawarkar Nagar ward committee and instructed the concerned officials to immediately inspect the entire area, prune the tree branches, pick up debris and provide electric lighting and all other related works on a priority basis.

Present along with the TMC chief were former corporator Dilip Bartakke, Dashrath Palande, Santosh Wadwale, Digambar Thakur, Asha Sandeep Dongre, Kanchan Chinderkar, Additional Commissioner Sanjay Herwade, Municipal Engineer Prashant Songra, Deputy Commissioner Manish Joshi, Deputy Commissioner G. G. Godepure, Additional Municipal Engineer Arjun Ahire, Assistant Commissioner Sachin Borse, concerned Executive Engineer, Deputy Engineer and other municipal officers.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 07:17 PM IST