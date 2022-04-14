Thane: TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma conducts pre-rain checks for projects in Diva

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma inspected developmental works, including road-over-bridges (ROBs), roads repair work, drainages, pipelines and sanitation facilities, along with other works carried out in the Diva area on Wednesday, to take stock of the pre-monsoon preparations. The civic chief instructed the department officials to complete the work in this area within the given time frame.

During the visit, Sharma gave specific instructions regarding the proposed Shil-Diva road and a water line to be laid down. He also expressed the need to hold meetings for the acquisition of land at the Diva Chowk, relocation of overhead power lines affecting the Diva ROB construction and necessary measures to be taken to remove obstructions in construction of the bridge.

Sharma asked the officials concerned to hold meetings with the DRM of Central Railway, regarding Diva ROB and various issues related to the proposed connection of pipes under the railway tracks at various places on a priority basis.

During the visit, TMC officials were asked to construct a shed for fishermen to carry out their trade and also to develop clusters to solve the water crisis faced by citizens living in Diva west. Some other issues discussed included the Diva Sheel sewage disposal project and the removal of encroachments from the Tata Power Road in the Dharamveer Nagar Area.

The civic chief also gave instructions for the demolition of toilets constructed near the Dativali Lake and the construction of a gabion wall, RCC asphalting of the Diva Agasan Road and the construction of a link road connecting to Dativali railway station.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:30 AM IST