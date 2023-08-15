Thane: TMC Celebrates 76th Independence Day With Enthusiasm | FPJ

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday, August 15, celebrated the 76th Independence Day with great enthusiasm. On this occasion, the hoisting of the national flag in the premises of the Municipal Headquarters was done by TMC commissioner and administrator Abhijit Bangar.

TMC Chief awards officers | FPJ

TMC celebrates I-Day | FPJ

33 TDRF Personnel Honored

During the celebration, security forces, fire brigade personnel, and members of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) saluted the national flag. Following that, Commissioner Bangar bestowed special honors upon the 33 members of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) who were involved in rescue and relief operations during incidents like Irshalwadi and other disasters.

In attendance during the event were Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) Committee Chairman Vilas Joshi, Transport Committee Member Tanaji Patil, former corporator Narayan Pawar, Sandeep Lele, Vikas Repale, TMC Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi, Prashant Rode, and TMC employees.