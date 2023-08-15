 Thane: TMC Celebrates 76th Independence Day With Enthusiasm
TDRF jawans & cleaning staff awarded for their contribution to the relief work in Irshalwadi and other disasters.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday, August 15, celebrated the 76th Independence Day with great enthusiasm. On this occasion, the hoisting of the national flag in the premises of the Municipal Headquarters was done by TMC commissioner and administrator Abhijit Bangar. 

article-image
TMC Chief awards officers

TMC Chief awards officers | FPJ

TMC celebrates I-Day

TMC celebrates I-Day | FPJ

33 TDRF Personnel Honored

During the celebration, security forces, fire brigade personnel, and members of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) saluted the national flag. Following that, Commissioner Bangar bestowed special honors upon the 33 members of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) who were involved in rescue and relief operations during incidents like Irshalwadi and other disasters.

In attendance during the event were Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) Committee Chairman Vilas Joshi, Transport Committee Member Tanaji Patil, former corporator Narayan Pawar, Sandeep Lele, Vikas Repale, TMC Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi, Prashant Rode, and TMC employees.

article-image
