Thane: TMC assures to open these three beaches by year end, check here

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) assures to soon open three chowpatty (tourist zones) which are being planned to developed under water front project. The construction of tourist zones developed near creek area will be completed this year end, informed TMC official.

According to the civic official, the TMC has over 42 projects in line, which are planned under the Smart city mission. Among these, Chowpatty which have been planned to develop near Naglabandar, Saket and Kolshet will be thrown open for citizens by December 2021.

"In this, Kolshet's Chowpatty is spread around 1 km, Naglabandar's on 1.40 km and Saket's on 250 metres. Besides, thes one more Chowpatty will be developed at Kavesar which is spread on around 3.70 km, will take more span compare to other three scheduled to be completed by this year end," said TMC official.

After the long delay and obstacles witnessed in the development of the Water front projects, which began since last two years; slowly the construction work of the same has been put on track with an aim to meet their deadline soon.