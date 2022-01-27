Thane: Three kids die after trolley full of coal falls on them in Bhiwandi

Three kids died when a trolley of truck unloading coal at a brick kiln fell on them in Bhiwandi Taluka of Thane district. The Bhiwandi Taluka police of Thane rural have booked four people and have arrested two people including the brick kiln owner.

According to the police, the incident took place at Tebiwali in Bhiwandi Taluka. It was a brick kiln in the name of Maturabai Gopinat Madhvi. For the brick kiln and other process they need coals. However, on January 25, at 7:45 am a truck MH 48 AG 8282 full of coal reached to the kiln. "The laborers were unloading the coal, when the truck container tilted and fell on an adjoining hut. The hut was built for the stay and cooking place of the labourers working at the kiln," said a police officer.

Sources said the was getting unloaded from the truck with the help of hydraulic. "While the unloading process was going on, the truck trolley with coal fell on the hut killing three kids of a tribal labourer." Balaram Walvi added.

The police said the three kids were identified as Lavanya 7, Amisha 6 and Priti 3. While, a 2-year-old Kirti 2 escaped unharmed as she was away from the hut. The kids were rescued by labourers who rushed to the spot after listening a loud noise. They removed the coal and trolley," said a police officer.

All the three kids were sent to Indira Gandhi Memorial hospital in Bhiwandi, where doctors declared them dead. The police said the father went for a natures call when the incident took place. The mother was busy cooking and the 2-year-old was near her. "Balaram Walvi along with his wife and four kids came to work on daily wages at the brick kiln. He came to stay at the hut to work at the brick kiln owned by Gopinath Madvi and his son Mahendra Madvi.

The Bhiwandi Taluka police in Thane rural on the complaint of a labourer have registered a case under section 304 (A) (negligence) of the Indian penal code.

The police have booked four people for negligence. The four include Gopinath Madhvi and son Mahendra the owner of the brick kiln, Suresh Patil, who brought the coal and Taufiq Shaikh the truck driver. "We have arrested Gopinath and Suresh. They were produced in court and remanded in police custody till January 29. The team is searching for two others," said a police officer.



The police said after the incident the locals nearby had pelted stones on the brick kiln to show their anger.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:46 PM IST