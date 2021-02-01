Thane: Three arrested over mobile thefts, burglary

Thane: Three persons have been arrested in Thane over mobile thefts and burglary cases. The police has seized mobiles and cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Further investigation is on.

"Pawanlal Mohan Ram, 29, and Sandeep Balwant Athval, 26 -- are both residents of Wagle estate in Thane, while the third accused, Vijay Suresh Ding, 26, from Bhandup; are the names of the accused who were arrested following the tip-off on Monday," said a police official from Thane.

The trio has been arrested in two burglary cases in the Wagle estate area in Thane.

"On January 29, a mobile shop was looted by the accused who had stolen around 17 mobile phones. Meanwhile, on the very next day, the trio had committed a burglury at the medical shop, and stolen cash worth Rs 2,000. Following the complaint of both the cases against the unknown accused at Shrinagar police station, an investigation was carried out. And following the tip-off, the accused, who later confessed to the crime, were arrested in Thane," said the official.

Mobile phones and cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh have been seized from the accused, who have been arrested under sections 454, 457, 380 of the India Penal Code (IPC), by the Shrinagar police station in Thane.