Thane Tension: Family, Supporters Protest Outside Kapurbawdi Police Station Over Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Pradip Purnekar’s Murder | VIDEO

Family members and supporters gather outside Kapurbawdi Police Station demanding arrests in Pradip Purnekar’s murder case | AI Generated File Image

Thane, September 30, 2026: A tense atmosphere prevails in Thane following the fatal shooting of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction division chief Pradip Purnekar on Tuesday night. Enraged by the killing, Purnekar's family members, alongside hundreds of party workers and supporters, staged a protest outside the Kapurbawdi Police Station in Thane.

Family Refuses Last Rites Demanding Immediate Arrests

Following the autopsy conducted at J.J. Hospital in Mumbai, Purnekar's remains were brought back to Thane for final rites. However, the grieving family and supporters positioned themselves outside the Kapurbawdi police precinct, declaring that they will not perform the final cremation rituals until all suspects involved in the murder are apprehended. Police officials are currently attempting to pacify the protesting family members and demonstrators.

#Thane | Family And Supporters Protest Outside Kapurbawdi Police Station Following M*rd*r Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Pradip Purnekar



Reported by @sayyed_fariyal #ThaneNews #ShivSenaUBT #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/aH6vtdZJMh — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 30, 2026

Key Suspect Apprehended; Police Launch Multi-Team Manhunt

Joint Commissioner of Police Dnyaneshwar Chavan provided crucial updates regarding the ongoing investigation, confirming that a suspect named Pappa Shinde has been arrested.

According to police information, Shinde was previously an acquaintance of Purnekar. While the two had drifted apart following the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, Shinde had reportedly been spending time with Purnekar over the past 15 days.

Investigators state that Shinde was present at the office during the attack and accompanied Purnekar to the hospital, and is believed by authorities to be part of the conspiracy behind the murder.

Police records reveal that the arrested accused has a criminal history, with 8 to 9 cases registered against him since 2004, and an externment (tadipar) order issued against him in 2014.

Also Watch:

Investigation And Ongoing Search Operations

Authorities have mobilised 9 to 10 specialised teams to track down the remaining suspects. Out of five identified accused individuals, four have been identified, with Pappa Shinde currently in custody.

Joint Commissioner Chavan assured that a thorough and proper investigation will be conducted into all potential motives, encompassing political, personal, financial, or other angles.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/