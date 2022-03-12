Thane: 'Tejasvini' bus resolves transportation problems of students from Kalwa

Around 250 students from Anjuman Khairul Islam Urdu High School, Mahagiri in Thane, who were facing transportation problem while going to school, can now travel by 'Tejasvini'. Thanks to the team of housing minister Jitendra Awhad and Shamim Khan, a member of Thane Municipal Transport committee, who followed the issue.

These students, resident of Bhaskar Nagar and Waghoba Nagar in Kalwa (East) had to cover 5 kilometers to reach the school. “Earlier, these students would go by auto-rickshaw, which was charging Rs 900 per month. But as the parents couldn't afford it, they stopped sending kids to school. We arranged the auto-rickshaws for Rs 300 per student per month. However, not all the students availed the facility," said Shaikh Noorunnisa Begum, an assistant teacher from the school.

Begum took up the issue with head mistress Andalib Abu Waseem Jairajpuri, who met TMT member Shamim Khan. "Assuring us to solve the problem, Khan approached the Wagle Estate depot of TMT and arranged to start a bus. The bus will charge a minimum fare that will ensure that maximum students attend the school," she added.

The bus was inaugurated on Friday by Shamim Khan, Ruta Jitendra Awhad, Milind Patil and Mahesh Patil. "After the school teacher approached us our first priority was to arrange the bus from the TMT. As it was affecting the education of the students. The smiling faces of students is an appreciation for us," added Khan.

ALSO READ Thane: Man gets life sentence for killing two brothers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 07:00 AM IST