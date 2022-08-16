e-Paper Get App

Thane: Swine flu cases increase, death toll reaches 9

Four days ago, there were total 307 swine flu patients in the district which increased by 35 and has now reached 342

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Swine flu cases increase, death toll reaches 9 | Representative Image

Thane: The number of swine flu patients in Thane district has been on the rise with 342 fresh cases till date and nine succumbing to it. Three days ago, the death figure was seven, however, with two more deaths in Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) area the figure reached nine.

A health official from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) informed, “A large number of swine flu patients are found in urban areas and most of the patients are in Thane city. The increasing number of cases has put additional pressure on the health system. At present, on the one hand, epidemic diseases have spread due to climate change. Moreover, citizens have given up the use of masks and are going out in the crowd in large numbers and the reason the number of swine flu patients is increasing day by day.”

Four days ago, there were total 307 swine flu patients in the district which increased by 35 and has now reached 342. These include Thane 245, Kalyan-Dombivali 50, Navi Mumbai 30, Mira-Bhayandar 6, Badlapur 6, Ambernath 1 and four in Thane rural.

At present, 144 patients are undergoing treatment in Thane district which include 112 from Thane, 22 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 9 from Navi Mumbai and one from Thane rural.

