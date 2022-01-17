Thane: SUV car falls in Kolshet creek; all six rescued

Around six people who were stuck in a car after it got stuck in the mud in Thane. All six were rescued. Six people from Chembur went to have dinner in Thane and at 3 am went to roam near the Kolshet creek.

According to the Regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal corporation the incident took place on Monday morning at 5am. The SUV car MH 46 DS 9797 owned by Harendra Singh was driven by Sanket Singh. "It fell down in the mud of Kolshet creek, at Balkum pipeline road, behind the NG residency building, Kolshet Gaon, Kolshet, Thane west. The driver tried to accelerate and bring it out. But it got stuck in the mud. So the six tried to take help to get out," said an official from the RDMC.

The RDMC officials along with fire brigade and local kapurbawdi police reached the spot along with emergency tender and one rescue vehicle and one hydra. "All the six who were stuck in the car were rescued successfully by our officials," said Santosh Kadam, head of the Regional disaster management cell.

The six were identified as Rohit Nayar 29, Heneri Jone 24, Ishwari Khayre 27, Pooja Raturi 24, Ashwani Kumar 29 and Sanket Singh 28. "All six stay in Chembur, Mumbai. They came to have dinner in a hotel at Wagle estate in Thane. After having dinner they decided to roam around in Thane and went to Kolshet creek at 3am" said an official.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:11 PM IST