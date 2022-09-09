e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Stolen booty worth more than Rs 6 lakh recovered; 6 held

Thane: Stolen booty worth more than Rs 6 lakh recovered; 6 held

These cases took place in the limits of Rabodi and Naupada police stations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 09, 2022, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Stolen booty worth more than Rs 6 lakh recovered; 6 held/ Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

Six people were arrested for their alleged involvement in 11 house-breaking theft cases, the police official said on Thursday.

These cases took place in the limits of Rabodi and Naupada police stations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sonali Dhole said.

"We have recovered looted items, comprising three autorickshaws, two motorcycles, two mobile phones and 50 grams of gold, worth Rs 6.65 lakh. They usually struck houses that were not covered by CCTV systems in the vicinity," she said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City traffic police announce diversions for Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai updates: City traffic police announce diversions for Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai: BMC hikes rent for tenants of civic body owned buildings

Mumbai: BMC hikes rent for tenants of civic body owned buildings

Mumbai student duped of Rs 1.22 lakh, lured with 50% commission on online shopping

Mumbai student duped of Rs 1.22 lakh, lured with 50% commission on online shopping

Palghar: Four held with cough syrup worth Rs 1.42 lakh

Palghar: Four held with cough syrup worth Rs 1.42 lakh

Mumbai: Youth gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for repeated sexual assault on minor

Mumbai: Youth gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for repeated sexual assault on minor