Thane: Stolen booty worth more than Rs 6 lakh recovered; 6 held/ Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

Six people were arrested for their alleged involvement in 11 house-breaking theft cases, the police official said on Thursday.

These cases took place in the limits of Rabodi and Naupada police stations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sonali Dhole said.

"We have recovered looted items, comprising three autorickshaws, two motorcycles, two mobile phones and 50 grams of gold, worth Rs 6.65 lakh. They usually struck houses that were not covered by CCTV systems in the vicinity," she said.