Thane Stamp Duty Department Flags 642 Mira-Bhayandar Building Permissions For Verification | File Pic (Representational Image)

The Thane Stamp Duty and Registration Department has asked the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to verify building permission certificates issued for 642 buildings, citing the possibility of unpaid stamp duty and penalties in connection with property transactions.

In a letter dated November 12, addressed to the MBMC Commissioner, the Joint District Registrar Grade-I and Stamp Duty Collector (Thane City) stated that development permission certificates relating to these buildings had not been submitted for stamp duty assessment and verification.

The department said that approximately 642 development permission certificates had remained unsubmitted despite repeated correspondence with the municipal corporation between February 2021 and June 2022. The latest communication followed an email received from Amol Rukvi on November 12.

According to the letter, documents relating to the transfer of development rights (TDR), transfer of ownership of plots or buildings, redevelopment agreements and other property transactions must be examined to establish whether the applicable stamp duty has been paid in accordance with the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958.

The department has also sought verification of whether the relevant documents have been properly stamped and whether the applicable stamp duty and penalties have been recovered.

The communication specifically refers to construction permissions granted since 1997 under the municipal corporation's building permission department. It has asked the MBMC to examine the records and provide the relevant documents and information to facilitate further action under the law.

The department has directed the civic body to instruct its Assistant Director of Town Planning to scrutinise the cases and submit the necessary records, including details of development rights transfers, property ownership transfers and redevelopment transactions.

The letter has also been forwarded to the Assistant Director of Town Planning, MBMC, for necessary action.

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