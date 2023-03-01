Thane: Son commits house-break-ins to pay father's medical bill | Representative Image

Thane: The Vishnunagar police on Monday arrested a man involved in house-break-ins in the Vishnunagar area of Dombivali. The accused Vaibhav Murbade, 23, of Murbad Thane, indulged in the burglary to pay the hospital bills of his ailing father.

Senior Police Inspector of Vishnunagar police station, Pandharinath Bhalerao, said, “The accused Vaibhav Murbade could not afford the expenses of his father admitted to a private hospital. In order to meet the cost of the treatment, Murbade indulged in the burglary and stole valuables worth Rs 5,92,000.”

Bhalerao said, “The complainant from Dombivali West approached us last week. We registered the case and started an investigation on a priority. In theCCTV footage, a young man was seen stealing valuables. After the arrest, the accused said that he did the theft to meet the expenses of his father'sillnesses.”

The accused has been sent to police custody for three days. “We are also investigating further to find out whether he is also involved in other thefts,” Bhalerao.