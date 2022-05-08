The Thane control room station on Saturday, May 7 received a call from an unknown person at around 4pm. The person who called the control room said, "I am Kadam. Someone is looting me, I am kidnapped and being looted for Rs 10 lakh, come fast.."

Soon after receiving the call the Thane district police came into action and they informed the Thane Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Crime Branch Unit 1, Anti Extortion Cell, Zone 5 and Chitalsar Manpada police station. All the police officials waiting for the call of the unknown person did not receive any call from him. Also he switched off his phone and when police called him he said that he is registering a complaint at CBD-Belapur police station.

Sulpbha Patil, Police Inspector of Chitalsar Manpada Police station said, " A unknown person called on Thane Control Room and said that he is Mr.Kadam and someone is trying to loot his Rs 10 lakh and also trying to kidnap him. He asked the police to come immediately. Soon ATS, Crime Branch Unit 1, Anti Extortion Cell, Zone-5 and Chitalsar Manpada police station started calling him knowing the seriousness of the case. He kept his mobile switched off. When we called him again he said that he is registering the complaint at CBD-Belapur police station. When our team called at CBD-Belapur police station about any complaint regarding kidnapping we got the reply that no such person came to register the complaint."

Patil further added, "When one of the crime branch unit officers met the caller he said that he doesn't want to register the complaint against anyone and also gave a written letter to the crime branch unit officer."

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 08:35 PM IST