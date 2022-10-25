Thane: Smart TVs to welcome MBMC school kids after Diwali break |

In an attempt to provide a quality learning experience to students and narrow down the gap between civic-run schools and privately-operated education institutes in the twin-cities, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has taken another step towards digitisation with the introduction of digital classrooms.

As per officials attached to MBMC's education department, students will be welcomed by these hi-tech classrooms when they return to school after the Diwali vacation in the first week of November. The MBMC had set up 22 internet-based virtual classrooms in the civic-run schools in March 2019.

“However, these classrooms were not interactive. Now, 65-inch smart television sets are being installed which have advanced processors, higher storage capacity and other in-built features like video conferencing, online reports and connectivity options android-based cell phones. This apart from software and training modules for teachers to provide interactive education to students,” systems manager Rajkumar Gharat said, adding that there will be no need for blackboards which are replaced by television sets armed with touchscreen technology.

Meanwhile, MBMC Commissioner Dilip Dhole said digital education will play a crucial role in the future and we are putting all our efforts into this area so that students get maximum benefits and are not left behind in any way.

“We are also fine-tuning other existing facilities in schools to create an education-friendly atmosphere for teachers, students and staff members,” he said. At present, 50 classrooms are being transformed into digital ones with the installation of smart television sets. The estimated cost of the digital classroom project is pegged at Rs1 crore.

There are currently 36 municipal schools that impart education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English modes to around 8,500 students, mostly from poor economic backgrounds. The MBMC has also planned to introduce scholarship schemes and special English language coaching in the new academic session.