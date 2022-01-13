Thane: Shortage of medicine at hospitals of city, claims opposition leader of TMC

Thane: With several citizens suffering and showing symptoms of cold, cough and fever across the cities, a shortage of medicines is noticed in most of the hospitals of Thane claimed Ashraf Shanu Pathan, opposition leader of Thane Municipal Corporation. Pathan claimed that the medical officials at 'Appla Davakhana' are missing.

Pathan, a corporator from Mumbra along with Vikram Khamkar, city president, Nationalist Youth Congress Party had visited the different hospitals in Thane and found the shortage of medicine and missing doctors. "Citizens had a complaint about medicines not being available at the hospital. So I visited the hospital in Kalwa to find very little stock of this medicine available. The staff at the hospital claims a shortage of medicines like vitamin C, calcium, hand wash and others medicines. Also, for the medicine which were in demand of 10,000, only 500 were made available," said Pathan.

He further added, "The epidemic and pandemic time had already started. But the TMC is neglecting the sensitive issue of health and medical facilities. Even after the hospital demanded medicines, they are not made available. Patients are told that the medicines are not available in stock and are neglected. Without providing the medicine," added Pathan.

He said the shortage of medicine was to be brought to the notice of the TMC, Municipal Commissioner of Dr Vipin Sharma. Pathan said Sharma should address the issue of shortage of medicine and give an explanation over the same. "Where the crore of the amount spent by the authorities on the name of covid-19. What is the use of spending a huge amount, when normal medicines are not made available? Among the 27 hospital or medical centres across Thane, Kalwa and Mumbra almost at 20 centres the medicines are not made available. If basic facilities are not made available for citizens, then what are the use of running so many centres and hospitals and spending funds in crore," added Pathan claiming to be a scam over the shortage.

Pathan claim that he will raise tge issue in the standing committee meeting of TMC and Sharma should be present in the meeting.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:49 PM IST