Thane Shiv Sena Women’s Wing Members Accused Of Assaulting Women Over Alleged Prostitution Near Talao Pali; Video Goes Viral | Screengrab

Thane: A major controversy has erupted in Thane’s busy Talao Pali area after members of the Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi allegedly assaulted several women accused of engaging in prostitution in public and forced them to leave the locality. The activists claimed they intervened after repeated complaints to the police allegedly failed to result in action.

Viral Video Shows Alleged Assault

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows members of the women's wing slapping and abusing the women. Some activists are also seen pulling them by their hair and allegedly hitting them with sugarcane sticks.

According to the Mahila Aghadi workers, women allegedly involved in sex work had been operating openly in the Talao Pali area, leading to discomfort among local residents and pedestrians in the crowded area.

Activists Allege Police Inaction

The activists claimed that several women residents had approached the police on multiple occasions, seeking action against the alleged activities. However, they alleged that no effective intervention followed, forcing them to take matters into their own hands. The incident has triggered concerns over the manner in which the activists confronted the women, particularly in view of the physical assault captured in the viral footage.

However, there is no independent confirmation of the identity of the women seen in the video or whether they were involved in prostitution. There is also no confirmed information about any police action in connection with the incident so far.

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