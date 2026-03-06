Thane Sessions Court Rejects Kalwa Man’s Anticipatory Bail In Case Of Forced Relationship, Threat To Leak Intimate Videos

Thane Sessions Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of a Kalwa resident accused of threatening to circulate intimate videos and forcing a woman into a relationship | File Photo

Thane, March 5: The Thane Sessions Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by Kalwa resident Javed Jabbar Memon, who is accused of allegedly forcing a 35-year-old woman to continue intimate relations and threatening to make their recorded videos viral if she refused.

While rejecting the plea, the court observed that there are clear and serious allegations against the accused and that granting him anticipatory bail would interfere with the ongoing investigation.

Court notes serious allegations

In its order, the court noted that the complaint contains “clear-cut allegations of forced physical relations” by the applicant on several occasions at various locations.

It further recorded that whenever the victim refused to continue the relationship, the accused allegedly threatened to circulate their intimate photographs and send them to her husband. The court also took note of allegations that the accused forcefully administered abortion pills to the victim, resulting in a miscarriage.

The court held that a strong prima facie case is made out against the accused and that his custodial interrogation is essential for further investigation. It further observed that granting anticipatory bail at this stage would amount to interference in the probe.

Earlier bail plea rejected

Importantly, the court noted that Memon’s first anticipatory bail application had already been rejected on January 3, 2026. His subsequent plea before the High Court was withdrawn.

The Sessions Court observed that there was no change in circumstances to justify entertaining a second anticipatory bail application, making the present plea not maintainable.

Prosecution allegations

According to the prosecution, the complainant, a Scheduled Caste woman, became acquainted with the accused in 2023. The accused allegedly established forcible intimate relations several times, recorded intimate acts, and threatened to send the photos to her husband.

The prosecution also alleged that the accused insulted the complainant on the basis of her caste and administered abortion tablets when she became pregnant, leading to a miscarriage. It was further alleged that the accused’s father and brother also threatened the victim.

Defence arguments

The defence, however, contended that Memon has been falsely implicated due to a financial dispute between him and the complainant. It argued that the relationship was consensual in nature and that there was no need for custodial interrogation.

The accused also claimed there was no likelihood of him absconding or tampering with evidence. After considering the submissions and case material, the court rejected the anticipatory bail application.

