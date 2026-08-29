Thane Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail To Man Accused Of ₹8.5 Lakh MHADA Flat Fraud

Thane Sessions Court denies anticipatory bail to Latif Shantvan Rajguru in an alleged MHADA flat cheating and document fabrication case | File Photo

Thane, August 29, 2026: The Thane Sessions Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Latif Shantvan Rajguru, who is accused of allegedly cheating a man of Rs 8.5 lakh on the promise of providing him a flat in a MHADA project at Mira Road.

Additional Sessions Judge B.D. Shelke, in the order copy, held that there was prima facie material indicating Rajguru’s involvement in the alleged economic offence and fabrication of documents. The court also observed that his personal interrogation was necessary.

Alleged Flat Deal

According to the prosecution, between January 2023 and February 3, 2023, Rajguru and two other accused allegedly induced the informant to pay Rs 8.5 lakh by promising him a flat in a MHADA project in the Shantinagar area of Mira Road (East). The accused allegedly provided fabricated documents bearing the signatures of various authorities, including an Assistant Commissioner. The promised flat was neither provided nor was the money returned, following which the complainant approached the police.

The FIR in the case was registered with the Nayanagar police station. Seeking anticipatory bail, Rajguru’s lawyer argued that he had been implicated because he was a friend of co-accused Abdul Sattar.

According to the defence, only Rs 2 lakh had been deposited into Rajguru’s bank account at Sattar’s instance, which Rajguru subsequently withdrew and handed over to Sattar.

The defence maintained that Rajguru was not a beneficiary of the amount and had already appeared before the police and cooperated with the investigation.

Prosecution Opposes Bail

The prosecution opposed the plea, pointing out that Rs 2 lakh from the alleged transaction had been credited to Rajguru’s account and alleging that he and the other accused had fabricated documents.

The prosecution also brought to the court’s notice several previous criminal cases registered against him, including cases involving allegations of cheating, forgery and related offences.

Criminal Antecedents Not Disclosed

The court further noted that Rajguru had shown his criminal antecedents as “nil” in his affidavit, despite the cases being pointed out by the prosecution. It observed that this suppression was relevant while considering his plea for anticipatory bail.

“There is prima facie evidence regarding his complicity in the serious economic offence and fabricating documents,” the court observed, adding that, considering the nature and gravity of the offence and his past criminal antecedents, there was a possibility of similar cheating and fabrication of documents.

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Holding that the case was not fit for extending the benefit of anticipatory bail, the court rejected Rajguru’s application. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge B.D. Shelke at Thane on August 28, 2026.

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