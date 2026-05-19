Thane Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of Accused In ₹1.07 Crore Canara Bank Loan Fraud Case

A Thane court denies pre-arrest relief to a man accused of securing multiple bank loans using forged identity documents and fake identities | Representational Image

Thane, May 19: The Thane Sessions Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by a man accused of allegedly forging identity documents and fraudulently securing multiple loans worth over Rs 1.07 crore from Canara Bank by impersonating the complainant and his wife.

Additional Sessions Judge A.S. Bhagwat, while rejecting the plea of accused Mohammad Noordin Shaikh on May 18, observed that custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary for a “due and in-depth investigation” into the serious economic offence involving forged documents and a huge financial fraud.

Court cites need for custodial interrogation

“After considering the FIR, documents filed, hearing advocates, it appears that the allegations of the complainant are regarding the applicant alongwith other accused persons in pursuance of their common intention are alleged to have in December 2015 prepared bogus Aadhaar card, PAN card, light bill, ration card, maintenance bill, income tax file, bank statement, business documents of complainant, his wife and affixed bogus photos of different persons on such documents and posed different persons as the complainant, his wife and procured home loan of Rs 56,00,000 from Canara Bank, business loan of Rs 24,50,000, car loan in the name of wife of complainant of Rs 26,80,000 from Canara Bank total loan amount, amounting to Rs 1,07,30,000 and defrauded Canara Bank, complainant, his wife to the tune of Rs 1,07,30,000, which is huge amount and is required to be investigated by conducting in depth and due investigation,” the court observed.

According to the prosecution, the accused, along with other co-accused, allegedly prepared forged Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, ration cards, electricity bills, maintenance bills, income tax documents, bank statements and other business-related papers in December 2015.

The accused allegedly affixed photographs of different persons on these fake documents and posed them as the complainant and his wife to obtain loans from Canara Bank.

Loans allegedly secured using forged documents

The prosecution alleged that the accused fraudulently secured a home loan of Rs 56 lakh, a business loan of Rs 24.50 lakh and a car loan of Rs 26.80 lakh in the name of the complainant’s wife, taking the total fraud amount to Rs 1.07 crore.

The accused had sought anticipatory bail claiming that he was falsely implicated in the case, that the dispute was civil in nature and that custodial interrogation was not required.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea, contending that release of the accused would hamper the investigation and there was a possibility of tampering with witnesses.

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Earlier bail plea also rejected

While rejecting the plea, the court noted that the earlier anticipatory bail application filed by the accused in 2024 had also been rejected on merits and there was no change in circumstances warranting reconsideration.

The court further observed that recovery of the defrauded amount and detailed investigation necessitated custodial interrogation of the accused.

“The custodial interrogation of the applicant is essential for due and in depth investigation of the alleged offence, which is of very serious nature and goes to the extent of huge amount Rs 1,07,30,000,” the court stated while rejecting the application.

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