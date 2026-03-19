Thane Sessions Court Convicts 2 Kalwa Residents For Assaulting On-Duty Traffic Cop, Awards Jail Term

Thane sessions court sentences two men for assaulting a traffic policeman at Kalwa, stressing strict action against attacks on public servants. | File Photo

Thane, March 19: A Sessions Court in Thane has convicted two Kalwa residents for assaulting an on-duty traffic policeman and obstructing him from discharging his duties, observing that attacks on public servants must be dealt with sternly to uphold the rule of law.

Accused convicted under IPC sections

The convicted accused, Dhanesh Ramdas Kawale and Rohit Rajendra Chakranarayan, were held guilty under Sections 332, 353, and 504 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant, assaulting a public servant, and intentional insult likely to provoke breach of peace.

Incident during traffic duty

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred in January 2025 at Shivaji Chowk, Kalwa Naka, where the traffic constable was deployed along with other police personnel to regulate traffic. A procession was passing through the area, and the officer was managing vehicular movement near Old Mumbai-Pune Road.

During the course of duty, the officer asked an autorickshaw driver to move his vehicle to the side. This led to a confrontation, during which the accused—one of whom was driving the rickshaw while the other was a passenger—began abusing the policeman. The situation escalated when they assaulted him with fist blows, including a punch to his nose that caused bleeding.

Police intervene, case registered

Other police personnel present at the spot intervened, detained the accused, and rushed the injured officer to a nearby hospital. A complaint was subsequently registered at the Kalwa police station.

Court observations on attack on public servant

In its judgment, the court observed that the accused had knowingly insulted and assaulted a police officer on duty, an act that undermines public authority and threatens public order. It noted that the abusive language used was “obscene and morally corrupt,” and sufficient to provoke breach of peace.

Rejecting the plea for leniency, the court emphasised that such offences, committed in broad daylight against a public servant, cannot be treated lightly.

“Now-a-days assaults on public servants are rising. For effective governance, they must be provided a safe environment,” the court remarked, adding that deterrent punishment is necessary to maintain public confidence in the justice system.

Sentencing and denial of probation

On sentencing, the court awarded one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 each under Section 332 IPC, along with an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 each under Section 353 IPC. For the offence under Section 504 IPC, both were sentenced to six months of rigorous imprisonment. Default sentences were also prescribed in case of non-payment of fines.

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The court also refused to extend the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act, stating that the gravity of the offence and its impact on law enforcement warranted strict punishment.

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