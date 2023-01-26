Thane sees more abduction cases in 2022; 67% were of abduction of minor girls

Representational photo |

Thane: The cases of abduction reported in 2022 saw a rise as compared to 2021. In 2022, around 1,000 cases of kidnapping were registered in Thane Police Commissionerate. Of them, 677 cases – which is 67% of total offences reported – were of abduction of minor girls, while 303 cases were related to underage boys. The overall detection rate was 92% and it was 88% in cases related to minor girls.

2021 saw a total of 846 kidnapping cases getting registered. The number of cases related to abduction of minor girls stood at 611, while that of boys was 215. The overall average detection rate was 92% and it was 88% in cases related to minor girls in both the years.

Thane Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) said Ashok Morale, “Children leave home without telling their parents due to some trivial reason or love affair. The number of cases of abduction of boys and girls aged below 18 years is more. The incidence of disappearances is said to be particularly high in the age group of 16-18 years.” Apart from tracking abducted kids, the child protection unit of the Thane police also helps abandoned children in getting them admitted to orphanages. The rise in kidnapping cases is a “serious matter”, he added.

Total cases in 2022

1,003

No. of cases solved

902

No. of minor girls kidnapped

677

No. of minor boys kidnapped

303

Total cases in 2021

846

No. of cases solved

736

No. of minor girls kidnapped

611

No. of minor boys kidnapped

215

Read Also Mumbai: Student body accuses MU of bias in senate elections

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)