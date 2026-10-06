Thane School’s Golden Jubilee Turns Into Family Sports Festival, Gets Parents And Children Off Their Screens

Parents and children join hands on the turf during Sou. A. K. Joshi English Medium School’s golden jubilee celebrations in Thane | File Photo

Thane, October 6, 2026: In an era where family time is increasingly mediated through glowing screens and hurried schedules, the turf at VPM’s Bedekar College in Thane transformed into something increasingly rare: a space where parents and children put down their devices and simply played together.

Marking its golden jubilee year, Vidya Prasarak Mandal’s Sou. A. K. Joshi English Medium School shifted its anniversary celebrations away from the traditional indoor auditorium and out into the open air.

The goal was straightforward: under the banner “Let’s Play, Stay Healthy, and Live Happy Lives Together,” the school set out to reconnect families through movement, shared laughter, and physical play.

Beyond The Sidelines

For many parents, the festival offered an unexpected chance to step out of the spectator role and onto the playing field. The two-day event unfolded in vibrant chapters: October 2 brought out the secondary students and their families, while October 4 welcomed the youngest learners from the pre-primary and primary sections starting as early as seven in the morning.

Rather than standard competitive drills, the activities were designed to bridge generations. Fathers, mothers, and children raced, strategised, and teamed up in a series of innovative games that levelled the playing field between adult responsibilities and childhood energy.

The atmosphere buzzed with the shared rhythm of cheering teachers, breathless parents, and children seeing their families engage in unstructured play.

Reflecting on the experience, parents shared how rare and grounding it felt to share the turf with their children. "In our daily rush of work and tuitions, finding time to play together is almost impossible," shared Rajesh Sharma, a parent of a seventh-grader.

"Seeing my son's face light up when we scored a point together—that’s a memory no screen can replace. It reminded us of how much fun it is to just be active as a family."

Leading By Example

The community spirit was set from the top. Inaugurating the festival, VPM President Dr. Vijay Bedekar didn't just cut a ribbon—his entire family stepped onto the turf to participate alongside the students and parents.

Surrounded by educators and community leaders, including Dr. Abhijit Bapat, Dr. Mridula Bapat, VPM member Abhay Marathe, and former Dean Kalindi Kolhatkar, the event underscored a collective commitment to holistic wellness.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mahesh Bedekar spoke candidly to the families, underscoring that regular physical activity and family wellness are not luxuries, but necessities in a hyper-connected world.

School leadership emphasised that education today extends far beyond academic textbooks. "Our golden jubilee isn't just about looking back at fifty years of academic excellence; it’s about looking forward to the health and well-being of our community," noted Principal Anjana Kapoor. "When parents and children run, laugh, and sweat together, we are building stronger emotional bonds that fortify them against the stresses of modern life."

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Community Effort Behind Event

Behind the scenes, the seamless execution of the massive gathering was guided by the dedicated efforts of Sushil Inamdar, Primary Section Principal Anjana Kapoor, and Pre-Primary Section Head Aparna Varudkar.

Yet, the true measure of their success wasn't found in the logistics, but in the lingering smiles as families packed up to leave long after the final whistle—reminded that some of the best memories are made when everyone agrees to put the phones away and just run.

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