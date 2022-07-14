e-Paper Get App

Thane: Schools and colleges to remain closed on 14 and 15 July

The Thane district collector issued the order due to the red alert issued by IMD

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 01:03 PM IST
Thane: The Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar on Wednesday, July 13 issued an order saying that all schools and colleges in Thane district will remain closed on July 14 and 15 in wake of the red alert issued by the IMD.

On Wednesday, July 13 soon after a few hours of raining the water started overflowing in Ulhas river, Kamwari river and even the level of water at Talav Pali in Thane increased.

At around 5pm the Ulhas river crossed dangerous level and the authorities evacuated more than 300 people residing nearby Ulhas river.

However, Rajesh Narvekar, Thane district collector said that the essential services will remain open.

