Thane: Sales Tax assistant commissioner caught red-handed while taking Rs 20 lakh bribe

Representative Photo |

Thane: An assistant commissioner associated with sales tax department of goods and services tax from Thane on Tuesday, June 14 was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Thane for accepting bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a businessman.

The accused has been identified as Dhananjay Janardhan Shirshat (42), assistant commissioner of sales tax department, goods and services tax, Thane.

"Shirshat was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 20 lakh from the complainant who is a hotelier by profession" said Maya More deputy superintendent of police, Thane division of ACB.

More added, "The complainant who is 54 years hotelier from Thane told us that Dhananjay Shirshat (42), assistant commissioner of sales tax department, goods and services tax, Thane on June 8, 2022, demanded Rs 30 lakh for the past assessment and also for getting the new GST number for his hotel. The final settlement was done at Rs. 20 lakh."

"On Tuesday, June 14 at around 3:15 pm when the accused Dhanjay Shirshat (42) was accepting the bribe of Rs 20 lakh we laid a trap and arrested him under the guidance of senior officials from Thane ACB," informed More.

More said, "A case has been registered against Shirshat under various sections of the IPC and under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act."