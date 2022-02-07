Thane: RPF Personnel conferred with prestigious Sarvottam Jeevan Rakshak Padak for act of bravery

Anil Kumar, a constable with Railway Protection Force Personnel of the Central Railway division has been conferred with the prestigious Sarvottam Jeevan Rakshak Padak for his act of bravery.

He was deputed for the prevention and detection of passengers’ belongings for theft at Thane station on 3 Dec 2019. During the incident that occurred on that day at around 10.30 pm, Anil noticed a mail/express train approaching platform no 7 of the station while a person struggling to get onto the platform from the tracks.

Constable Kumar on duty at platform no 6, seeing the imminent danger, jumped onto the tracks, lifted and placed the person on the platform within a fraction of a second. His timely act of saving the life of the passenger without caring for his own has set an example of sheer display of courage and selflessness.

Anil Kumar is one among the six persons whose names have been approved by the Hon’ble President of India for the Sarvottam Jeevan Rakshak Padak. His act of bravery and the subsequent award has made Central Railway proud.

The Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are given to a person for the meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person.

The award is given in three categories, namely, Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak.

The award consisting of a medal, certificate signed by the Union Home Minister and a monetary allowance will be presented to Shri Anil Kumar in due course by the respective Union Ministries/Organizations/State Government to which the awardee belongs.

