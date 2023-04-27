Thane resident wins ₹50.91 lakh insurance claim, awarded additional ₹1.25 lakh by consumer panel

A Thane resident has won a mediclaim amount of Rs50.91 lakh covered under a ‘Home Suraksha Plus Policy’ that he had taken with a home loan.

Consumer panel orders insurer to pay Rs1.25 lakh for mental agony

Additionally, a consumer redressel panel asked the insurer to pay him Rs1.25 lakh towards mental harassment and litigation costs.

The order dated April 5 was passed by Justice SP Tavade, president, and ST Barne, member of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC). The order was given on a complaint by Sarbendu Bagchi against HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited.

HDFC Sanctioned Rs50.91 Lakh Home Loan to Bagchi



Bagchi had booked a flat and wanted a housing loan. He approached HDFC, which checked and verified his income credentials, did a valuation of his booked flat and sanctioned a loan of Rs50.91 lakh. While processing the loan, agents of the bank told Bagchi about their ‘Home Suraksha Plus Policy’.

The policy covered fire, allied perils, earthquake and terrorism for building / flat as well as major illnesses and procedures.

Bagchi Diagnosed With Chronic Renal Failure and Sought Claim From Policies



In 2019, Bagchi was diagnosed with acute chronic renal failure and he had to undergo dialysis twice a week. Bagchi then sought claim from his two policies, which were of Rs1 lakh and Rs50.91 lakh. While the amount of rupees one lakh was promptly given, in case of the other one it was denied stating he suffered from pre-existing illness. HDFC stated that the discharge card mentioned that he suffered from diabetes, chronic hypertension and other ailments.



Bagchi filed a complaint with the commission. During the hearing, it was stated that he did not have any health issues, never skipped office and did not have any medical problems. HDFC did not respond to the notice nor file any reply so an ex parte order was passed against it.