Thane reports 668 new Covid cases, 15 deaths

Thane: The addition of 668 fresh cases of coronavirus has taken the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Thane district to 2,15,070, an official said on Saturday.

Apart from the latest cases detected on Friday, the district also recorded 15 deaths that have raised the toll to 5,424, the official said.

The district currently has a recovery rate of 93.66 per cent, while the mortality rate stood at 2.52 per cent, he said.

As many as 8,212 patients are undergoing treatment at various facilities in the district, he added.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Palghar district has recorded 41,294 and deaths 1,031 till date, it was stated.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 95,351, after 241 persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official said.

With three more casualties during the day, the toll in the district rose to 1,699, the official said, adding that no fresh fatalities were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits.

Of the cases reported so far, Nashik city accounts for 63,077 infections, while 27,362 were from other parts of the district, 4,186 from Malegaon and 726 from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 317 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 90,796, the official added.