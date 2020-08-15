Thane recovers at a faster rate of 89%

Thane: The coronavirus patients are getting recovered at a faster rate in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) constituency even though the total count of Covid-19 deaths has reached 729.

According to the figures provided by TMC official, the recovery rate in TMC constituency has increased to 89 per cent on Friday.

"New 211 positive cases of Covid-19 and 8 deaths were recorded in Thane. A total of 346 patients have recovered from the disease on Friday. Until now, total of 20299 patients have been recovered and 1906 are under treatment at various COVID hospitals in the city. The Thane has recorded 729 deaths till Friday," informed TMC official.

According to the TMC official, out of total 211 positive cases reported within TMC constituency on Friday, the maximum cases were detected from Majiwada area with total 71 positive cases and Kalwa with 41 positive cases.

The less number of positive cases were detected in Mumbra with total 3 and Wagle Estate with 7 on Friday.