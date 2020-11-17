Thane records less air and noise pollution this Diwali

Citizens in Thane gave a good response to the call of celebrating a cracker-free Diwali. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recorded less percentage in both air and pollution compared to the last two years.

Before the festival commenced, the civic body had appealed to the citizens to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali amidst the pandemic. "This year, before Diwali, on November 7, TMC had checked both air and noise pollution. As far as air quality is concerned, 126 microgram per cubic metre of dust particles, 34 microgram per cubic metre of Nitrogen Oxide and 24 microgram per cubic metre of Sulphur-di-oxide was recorded. While, the noise level of 69 decibels was recorded," said a TMC official from the Pollution Control Department.

On the day of Diwali, the pollution level in both the air and noise pollution recorded a slight increase. "On November 14, 133 microgram per cubic metre of dust particles, 37 microgram per cubic metre of Nitrogen Oxide and 29 microgram per cubic metre of Sulphur-di-oxide was recorded. The noise level of 72 decibels was recorded. This highlighted the less use of firecrackers this Diwali affected decline in both pollution levels," added officials.

According to the TMC in 2018 and 2019, the dust particles in the air declined by 44 per cent. The noise pollution level declined by 21 per cent to 29 percent this year during Diwali festival.

"On the day of Lakshmi poojan, the sound level in Thane was between 61 to 72 decibels between 6 pm to 10 pm, which is less compared to the last two years," informed a TMC official.