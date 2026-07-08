Thane Rains: Kasara Ghat Reopens Within An Hour After Landslide Blocks Mumbai-Nashik Highway | VIDEO

Disaster response teams cleared a landslide at Kasara Ghat and restored traffic on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway within an hour | File Photo

Thane, July 7, 2026: A major landslide triggered by incessant rainfall struck Kasara Ghat on Tuesday, sending tonnes of mud, rocks and debris crashing onto the Mumbai-Nashik National Highway and bringing traffic to a complete standstill.

Swift action by the Shahapur Disaster Management Team, however, ensured that the highway was cleared and reopened for vehicular movement within an hour.

Highway Cleared Swiftly

The landslide occurred after a section of the rain-soaked hillside collapsed, spilling large quantities of soil, stones and debris across the highway. The incident completely blocked traffic in the ghat section, leading to long queues of stranded vehicles on both sides of the road.

Due to continuous heavy rains, a part of the mountain in Kasara Ghat suddenly collapsed. This landslide caused mud, stones and mud to accumulate on the highway, disrupting traffic. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the work of removing the debris was… pic.twitter.com/6fAeslgoxY — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 7, 2026

Upon receiving information, the Shahapur Disaster Management Team rushed to the spot and immediately launched a rescue and clearance operation.

Heavy earthmoving equipment, including JCB machines, was deployed to remove the debris, while accumulated mud and rainwater were also cleared from the carriageway to restore safe passage.

The operation was carried out jointly by members of the Shahapur Disaster Management Team, Kasara Police and officials of the National Highways Authority.

The response team included Sham Dhumal, Datta Watade and Laxman Wagh, who worked continuously alongside other personnel to clear the highway. Owing to the coordinated effort, traffic resumed within nearly an hour, preventing prolonged disruption on one of Maharashtra's busiest transport corridors.

Authorities Issue Advisory

Authorities said rainfall continues in the Kasara Ghat region, raising the possibility of fresh landslides. Motorists have been advised to exercise extreme caution while travelling through the ghat, maintain reduced speeds and strictly follow traffic advisories issued by the authorities.

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The administration has also urged people to avoid venturing close to unstable hill slopes, rivers and other vulnerable areas during the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall, warning that saturated terrain significantly increases the risk of further landslides.

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