Thane: Railway cops nab two for illegally selling tickets at higher rates

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Thane arrested two persons from Raboli for allegedly booking tickets illegally and selling them to people at higher rates.

A large number of tickets for long distance trains, a computer and mobile phones were seized from the two. The accused allegedly made bookings from their private IRCTC accounts and sold tickets to people.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Railway Act and further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Brace for more traffic jams as repair work on three flyovers on WEH to begin next month

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 08:48 AM IST